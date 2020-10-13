October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and in 2020, it is thought that incidents of domestic violence world-wide have increased as much as 20 percent due to the COVID-19 lockdown. The Haven Shelter and Services, Inc., a well-established, local non-profit serving individuals who have experienced sexual and intimate partner violence, recognizes the significant impact the pandemic has had on individuals and families in the community.
Isolation is a primary tool used by abusers to maintain control in a relationship. The lockdown left victims with little or no access to outside resources that they would normally utilize. They got no reprieve as they and their abusers could not go to work, school, medical appointments or even the grocery store. The teachers, social workers, friends and family members who would otherwise have provided support were no longer available.
Beginning in March, in many households, one or more members were laid off from work or were suddenly expected to work at home. Childcare and schools closed leaving those who could not work from home unable to go to the jobs that were still available. Parents and caretakers were suddenly responsible for helping children stay caught up with school work as classes went virtual. While such uncertainty and stress do not cause intimate partner violence or child abuse, they are often triggering for abusers.
The Haven reports that during the lockdown, requests for services remained steady. When lockdown restrictions were lifted, however, hotline calls, requests for shelter and sexual assault hospital accompaniment requests spiked. Haven Executive Director Ellen Yackel stated, “Once the restrictions eased a little, victims had more freedom to safely reach out for help.” Since March 1, The Haven has received 485 crisis calls on their 24-hour hotline.
Yackel reports that The Haven continued to provide services throughout the pandemic. “Our dedicated advocates made sure our essential services were available.” Staff continued to come to work to answer the crisis hotline and support shelter residents. The Haven has provide emergency shelter for 39 women and 37 children who were in imminent danger since the beginning of March. Some clients were placed in hotel rooms to ensure that social distancing was possible at the shelter. Throughout the Haven’s five-county service area, courts continued emergency hearings including protective order petitions. A Haven advocate was present to provide services, as needed, following necessary safety precautions and rules established by the courts. In total, 189 adults and 44 children received advocacy services due to domestic violence or sexual assault.
The pandemic was and still is a global challenge, but according to Yackel, the Haven’s staff is meeting the challenges with creativity and determination. “Haven advocates are trained to assist people who are in crisis. Due to the pandemic, they are taking their crisis intervention skills to the next level with outstanding teamwork and the ability to think outside the box. Victim Safety is our number one priority.”
The Haven Shelter and Services, Inc. serves five counties: Essex, Lancaster, Northumberland, Richmond and Westmoreland. If you or someone you know has experienced intimate partner/dating violence or sexual assault, the Haven’s 24-hour, confidential, toll-free hotline can be accessed at 1-800-224-2836 (1-800-22HAVEN). For more information about services or how you can support the work of The Haven visit www.havenshelter.org or call 804-333-1099.
