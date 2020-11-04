John G. Kines, Jr. of Prince George County and Northumberland County native was reappointed by Virginia Governor Ralph Northam to a second four-year term on the Virginia Board of Social Services in October 2020. Kines previously served 11 years as a member of the Virginia Commission on Local Government.
Kines also was employed as Prince George County Administrator for 25 years. After Virginia law was amended in 1982 to allow county administrators to serve as the “local board of social services,” Kines was one of the first county administrators to assume that role for his local Prince George County Department of Social Services.
