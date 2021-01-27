As a rural county, access to broadband for several areas of Westmoreland County continues to be a difficulty. The Board of Supervisors has been looking to rectify this problem, especially given that many are attempting to work from home these days due to concerns over the Coronavirus, even with the various vaccines now being distributed. At this month’s meeting, Stephanie Harrington, a communications consultant for the Dominion Energy Rural Broadband Program, was on hand to talk to the board about what they had been up to with regards to alleviating the problem.
“In 2019, the General Assembly passed legislation that allowed utilities like Dominion to partner with local non-governmental internet service providers,” Harrington explained. “Last year, our phones were ringing off the hook with people who wanted us to move forward with these projects, and we do too. People are working from home, trying to take advantage of health care and telemedicine, and when you compare two properties, and one has broadband while the other does not, the one with it will have higher property values.”
The benefits of rural broadband by now are pretty clear, ranging from the necessity for work and education to promoting economic growth in the area.
To help with these, Dominion is working on something called a Rural Broadband Pilot Program. What they aim to do with this is pretty simple. Dominion Energy is not an internet service provider, but they can, as mentioned earlier, partner with non-governmental ISPs to help reach unserved communities, which are defined under this initiative as an area where less than 10% of the houses are capable of receiving high-speed broadband. To that end, Dominion wants to install what they call “middle-mile” fiber-optic cable along their existing power lines.
“Dominion already has infrastructure in the area,” Harrington continued. “We have distribution power lines delivering power 24/7. What we want to do is install a fiber-optic cable beneath that energy infrastructure. That will connect communication devices at our substations, and in this instance, All Points Broadband, the company we’ve partnered with here, will be able to install what’s called ‘the last-mile infrastructure’ to homes and businesses.”
The local project would install 217 miles of fiber-optic cable down the Northern Neck, with lateral lines going out from the trunk line in several areas. Dominion has partnered with Northumberland, King George, Westmoreland and Richmond County to make this happen, and the line also crosses into Stafford and Lancaster counties.
While easement rights related to electric operations are already in place, Dominion still has to ask some property owners to sign an easement which will allow for the continued broadband expansion. County properties are no exception in this case either. The property owners are usually contacted by mail and by an employee or contractor carrying an ID badge.
“We’re excited for this initiative, and we’ve seen a lot of enthusiasm for the project,” Harrington concluded.
The primary question that Supervisor Russ Culver had was, as he put it, the same question people keep asking about the Chandler’s Mill Pond dam: when will this project begin?
“Last year, we signed off on the All Points Broadband Initiative,” Culver stated. “What time frame for construction are we talking about?”
According to Harrington, Dominion is looking to get to work on at least part of this project later this year.
“Once the easements are lined up, we can start pulling wire,” she explained. The board voted unanimously to put their support behind the project, helping with the easements on the two properties that Dominion’s line went through, with Harrington giving a look at what the next steps were afterwards.
“We appreciate the motion tonight. We’ll keep working with property owners across the county to get similar signatures on their easements.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.