The recreational park that will be behind the new high school in Westmoreland County nears completion, but there are several things that remain to be put in place. One of those is a lighting system for the numerous sports fields. Back at the board meeting in November, the folks from Davenport Public Finance had come before the Westmoreland County Board of Supervisors, and the board gave them permission to go out with an RFP, or Request for Proposals. At this month’s meeting, Mr. Rogers of Davenport was on hand to give an update on what had been done with regards to financing the lights.
There were two options laid out, the first being to use the equipment itself as security for a loan. The other option, if the banks did not allow for that, would be to use some other sort of real estate.
“Fortunately,” Rogers explained, “option number one is going to work, so we don’t have to go through the EDA or come up with some other county asset. They were comfortable with using the equipment, which was our best bid.”
By the time of the board’s December meeting, four bid proposals had been sent to Davenport, from Citizens and Farmers Bank, Atlantic Union Bank, U.S. Bank, and Virginia Commonwealth Bank. Of the four, Citizens and Farmers provided the lowest interest rates.
“I think it’s pretty evident what the best option is,” County Administrator Norm Risavi chimed in afterwards, speaking in favor of going for a five-year loan, which would be secured using the lighting system.
What was needed from the board was the passage of a resolution that would allow Davenport to turn everything over to a lawyer. Naturally, the resolution was adopted unanimously. The lawyer in this case will most likely be Webster Dade, who has worked with the county on things like this before. Dade would in turn work on bringing everything to closing, and with any luck, this will all be taken care of by the end of the year. Once it is, the project can really begin.
