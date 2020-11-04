Virginians may have been grinched out of traditional Halloween and other celebrations due to concerns about the Coronavirus, but it seems there may still be a bit of Christmas cheer in the cards this upcoming December. In the case of the town of Montross, that would be the tree lighting festival, courtesy of the Westmoreland Volunteer Fire Department Lady Auxiliary and its leader, Barbara Jean Jones. Town Manager Patricia Lewis went into detail at last month’s town council meeting about the chat the two had.
“She called a few weeks back, saying she’d like to still have the tree lighting with the names announced,” Lewis explained. “She believes we can do proper distancing. She’s already got the go-ahead from Norm [Risavi, County Administrator], and it was suggested maybe we could find someone to sing a few hymns. I would still like to get with the shops and restaurants and see if we can get them doing something special.”
The new Christmas lights for the town, meanwhile, got the full funding required. While the recognition plaques are still being worked on, the all-new lights will be ready by the Christmas season. Over the course of the next couple of weeks, volunteers will be installing the plugs for the new lights.
Additionally, the underground power lines are set to be installed over the course of these next two months as part of Dominion’s Strategic Underground Program. Staking will have begun by the time this is published, and will conclude on the 9th for Wakefield, Lee and Monroe streets. Once December rolls around, the underground construction begins.
