Left to right: Deputy Chad Conn receives the Law Enforcement Commendation Medal from Mr. Charles Belfield.

Deputy Chad Conn was recently presented with the Law Enforcement Commendation Medal by Mr. Charles Belfield, President, of the James Monroe Chapter Sons of the American Revolution. Deputy Conn is a three year veteran with the Westmoreland County Sheriff’s Office. In addition to his duties and responsibilities, he is a Field Training Officer. In that capacity he assists in training new deputies and serves as a mentor to those he trains. Deputy Conn also serves on the sheriff’s office Strategic Response Team and is a police motorcycle operator conducting assignments during special events to ensure public safety. Deputy Conn is also a member of the Oak Grove Volunteer Fire Department. 

“I am extremely proud of Deputy Conn’s efforts,” said Sheriff C.O. Balderson. “He is a tremendous asset to our community and I commend him on receiving this award.”