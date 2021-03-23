Deputy Chad Conn was recently presented with the Law Enforcement Commendation Medal by Mr. Charles Belfield, President, of the James Monroe Chapter Sons of the American Revolution. Deputy Conn is a three year veteran with the Westmoreland County Sheriff’s Office. In addition to his duties and responsibilities, he is a Field Training Officer. In that capacity he assists in training new deputies and serves as a mentor to those he trains. Deputy Conn also serves on the sheriff’s office Strategic Response Team and is a police motorcycle operator conducting assignments during special events to ensure public safety. Deputy Conn is also a member of the Oak Grove Volunteer Fire Department.
“I am extremely proud of Deputy Conn’s efforts,” said Sheriff C.O. Balderson. “He is a tremendous asset to our community and I commend him on receiving this award.”
