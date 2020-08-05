In June, the Lancaster Board of Supervisors changed the policy about public notification of board, committee and authority vacancies.
“It’s one of those things that if the intent was to eliminate blacks from serving in our county, I think you could not have found a more efficient way of doing it,” Lloyd Kellum, a resident of district 4 told the board at last week’s meeting.
“You decided that you were going to have people go on the internet or go on classified ads and see what vacancies are there. And then [you’ll] have them put an application in for the positions,” he said. “I don’t think by doing it that way, you’re going to get a lot of blacks to go… find out what vacancies are open… and then go ahead and volunteer for those positions,” he added.
The supervisors discuss change
Before the changes in June, according to a 1996 policy, board and committee openings only needed to be advertised if a supervisor could not find a person to fill the role.
Robert Westbrook, the district 5 supervisor, proposed changing that so every opening will be posted on the county’s website and in the newspaper.
He said supervisors only know a relatively small number of people in their district and only approaching those people limits opportunity. To illustrate the point, he explained there are people who may move here that the supervisors haven’t met and those newcomers may be interested in participating in local government. But if they don’t know about upcoming vacancies, they probably wouldn’t get the opportunity.
The supervisors debated the issue.
Supervisor William Lee of district 4 expressed concern about diversity, noting that only he and Ernest Palin of district 2 are appointing African-Americans.
Lee said advertising vacancies on the website and in the newspaper was not enough to ensure diversity. He warned that in five years, all of the boards and committees could consist of only white people if the supervisors didn’t make a real effort to diversify, and he asked his fellow board members to think about how many times over the last several years they have approached an African-American about filling a position.
Jack Larson said he resented the suggestion being made and disagreed with the suggestion that the boards and committees would be all-white in five years. Larson claimed he invests a lot of time looking at who has the best qualifications and interest in a position, and that’s how he will continue to fill vacancies.
Palin was opposed to changing the 1996 policy, noting that he wanted to keep the authority to make appointments in his own district for the purpose of equity.
Westbrook tried to explain that the change would not strip supervisors of their decision-making power. He restated that the purpose of advertising the openings was simply to expand the pool of possible candidates. And if a supervisor chose to, he could even reappoint a person who was currently holding a position.
Westbrook said all he wanted to do was alert the general public of opportunities.
Jason Bellows, chairman and district 1 supervisor, agreed that posting the opportunities can expand the pool of potential candidates. And whereas Westbrook suggested that the ads should run twice a year, Bellows suggested it may be better to post the notices quarterly.
In the end, Palin and Lee voted against advertising vacancies but the motion passed anyway.
Reiterating the intent
Since that June meeting, Kellum said he checked to see how other counties handle the matter. Northumberland and Westmoreland are still doing it “the old way,” he said without providing specifics of what that meant. “And I think that makes it more inclusive for everybody. And I think it makes for more diversity in the system. So I’m asking if you would reconsider that decision that you made [in June.]”
Before closing, he added. “And I’m wondering why we didn’t have input on that statement. But I’m not saying you don’t have the right or authority to do it. I’m just saying it’s something that should have had public input.”
Since supervisors don’t generally respond to or open discussions about public comments, the matter was not addressed when Kellum spoke. But county administrator Don Gill clarified what changes were made.
The modification calls for all vacancies to be advertised every six months.
Then, “anyone who wishes to serve can simply let me know by email or phone and I put their names on a list of potential candidates for whichever board or commission that person may be interested in. I then pass that information on to whichever board member needs to make the appointment and that board member then can call and/or meet each candidate and make his decision of who he wants to appoint,” said Gill.
“There is no application process,” he added.
And the intent is not to exclude but rather to include, he reiterated. This way it “creates a larger and more diverse pool for board members to pick from.”
Addressing the lack of engagement with the public, Gill added that “a policy of the board does not require a public hearing, so that is why no public input was taken.”
