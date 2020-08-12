Lancaster County could invest over one-third of its first tranche of CARES Act funding in technological upgrades if the board of supervisors goes along with proposals laid out by the county administrator’s office.
That plan includes $333,000 for 10 solar-powered, high-speed Wi-Fi poles that would create public internet hotspots at locations throughout the county with large parking lots. Those sites include Corrotoman Baptist Church, Village Center Shopping Plaza, Lively Volunteer Fire Department, and Lancaster Courthouse.
The poles, which provide LED lighting, also have a security camera, USB charging port and a motion detector. The installation and configuration costs are approximately $31,500 each and there would be an ongoing expense of about $1,800 per year to maintain them.
In addition the 10 sites that the county is considering funding, it has a list of locations, including Kilmarnock Town Center Park, Irvington Commons and White Stone Fire Department, which are located in towns that received a share of the CARES funding, and county administrator Don Gill hopes that if those towns want to provide this service, they will be willing to pay for their poles.
Giving the public remote access to government
Several months ago, the board of supervisors instructed Gill to look into getting an electronic document management system that would improve the process of preparing and sharing docket items for the board meetings and other documentation. Meanwhile, the board has also been discussing ways to improve remote access to public meetings.
The administrative staff came up a Meeting Room improvement project that will aims to accomplish both goals.
There are currently two software options being considered that are designed for local government and will provide capabilities, such as document management, tracking board member terms and vacancies, preparing meeting minutes as well as hosting service for live broadcasts and access to a library of audio and video recordings.
The county administration is also proposing renovations to the Meeting Room that would include building a new desk for board and committee members. In addition to allowing the board members to social distance according to guidelines, it would comfortably accommodate seven-member boards, such as the Planning Commission and Economic Development Authority.
Ten laptops would be added to the desk and up to three HD cameras and video processing equipment would be added to the room. The plan calls for a control box that allows meetings to be videoed and streamed as well as a new area for the clerk to take minutes and the IT director to operate the A/V capabilities.
The upfront price tag for this project is estimated at $95,500, which would include the full first year of licensing the software. There would be a recurring annual cost of nearly $18,000 to pay for the software license, hardware maintenance and upgrade internet access. Additionally, the administration expects that after three years, the recurring costs could start to increase by up to 5 percent a year.
Both the Wi-Fi and Meeting Room improvement projects are only in the suggestion phase and require approval from the board of supervisors. And some of the associated costs are rough estimates that may could change when, and if, more thorough calculations are required.
Other CARES Act spending
Of the $925,071 in CARES Act funding that Lancaster received in June, over $183,533 was carved out to be divided between the three towns.
The county has already spent $48,000 to cover overages for waste management from March through the end of June. With more people home, the amount of garbage being disposed has surged, and the administration projects it will need another $72,000 to cover budget overruns throughout the end of 2020.
The spending blueprint allots about $55,000 to continue funding Bay Aging’s Helping Neighbors program through the end of the year. That initiative provides restaurant-prepared meals for seniors and people with underlying conditions. And $100,000 was set aside for small business grants.
Lancaster has spent $12,000 on cleaning, supplies and shields for public spaces, leaving just over $26,000 unaccounted for if the two technology projects are approved. But Lancaster is expecting to receive a second tranche of federal funds this week in the amount of another $925,071.
