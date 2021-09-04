At their April meeting, Lancaster supervisors decided to call Jerry Davis, executive director of the Northern Neck Planning District Commission (NNPDC) before the board to explain exactly what the NNPDC is doing for the county. Last week, he came to provide that information but left members of the board unfulfilled.
NNPDC funding
Davis began with the history of the NNPDC, noting that it was established in 1969. And although its annual budget averages about $1 million a year, Davis said the membership fee of $4,500 from each of the four Northern Neck counties hasn’t changed since its inception over 50 years ago.
About 75% of our money comes from state and federal funding, said Davis. “That’s really how we’re supported…We’re proud that we don’t have to come to the counties to ask for a lot of local support.”
What NNPDC does
Two achievements Davis mentioned that are directly linked to Lancaster are helping to get the Norris Bridge in White Stone placed in a special funding category with 25 other projects so they’re in a high priority position if funding becomes available. And we do a lot of community development block grant work for housing and business district revitalization projects. One of those business districts revitalization efforts will kick off in White Stone this week, he said.
However, Davis spent the bulk of his presentation explaining NNPDC’s overarching roles, which include not only grant writing to get its own funding but working on grants for the localities.
The NNPDC is designated as an economic development district, which means it has to maintain a regional comprehensive economic development strategy that’s reviewed and updated annually and more thoroughly on a five-year basis.
A lot of what we do is focused on economic development initiatives so we go after resources from sources like GO Virginia, EDA, and USDA. We work with Virginia Economic Development Partnership when prospects are looking for locations that may be suitable for the Northern Neck, and we promote the area. As the recognized rural transportation organization, NNPDC works closely with VDOT and maintains a regional transportation plan as well as advocates on behalf of the localities. And the NNPDC handles ambulance billing and formed the cigarette tax board, which covers eight localities.
Lack of specifics
Lancaster board chairman Ernest Palin said they’d made a mistake by giving Davis a broad topic when what they really wanted was to get specifics, and he opened the presentation up for supervisors to ask questions.
Acknowledging that he wasn’t going to get the answer Thursday night, Robert Westbrook, supervisor for District 5 said “I would personally like to know what you are doing for Lancaster County, not what you’re charged with doing for the region.”
He called Davis’ attention back citing NNPDC’s role in working with Chesapeake Bay Public Access Authority and said that’s one area where it would be nice to get specifics on results for Lancaster County.
RAFT
District 1 supervisor Jack Larson raised concerns about the Resilience Adaptation Feasibility Tool (RAFT), a project originally designed to address coastal flooding and coastal storm hazards. He said he was “jaded” by the meetings he attended because it “requires a lot of care and feeding for which you get hardly anything out.”
He said the people involved know nothing about the NNPDC or what the planning and land use commissioner is going through locally.
I hope you’re not having RAFT shoved down your throat, and I hope we’re not paying a lot of money for something because unless I’m seriously wrong I believe we’re not going to get much out of it, Larson told Davis.
The universities involved are supposed to source their own funding for that program, Davis explained. But he acknowledged “there’s an investment through staff time, no doubt.”
Called upon to weigh in whether it’s a waste of time, Lancaster’s director of planning and land use, Brian Barnes said he was too busy to really get involved with RAFT. What he really needs is for legislators to come and get an understanding of what’s going on locally and then go legislate accordingly.
Lisa Hall, of the NNPDC, also weighed in saying RAFT has turned its focus to economic resiliency as well as environmental resiliency, and “there are nuggets that have come out” of it. For example, an ODU professor has developed a small business resiliency toolkit, which consists of self-survey questions for businesses that are relevant to the local area, and that’s being rolled out now.
Larson requested that she follow-up with an email defining economic resiliency and environmental resiliency so he would know what those are.
Water trails
District 3 supervisor Jason Bellows is chairman of the NNPDC and asked that Hall tell the board about the water trails project.
She explained that it’s an initiative that involves four planning district commissions: Northern Neck, Middle Peninsula, Eastern Shore and Chickahominy. They’re working together to brand the entire coastal region’s water trails similarly so people have the same paddling experiences, services and mapping and interface on their phone. The initiative encourages people to visit all of the areas, and there’s a bumper sticker promoting that.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.