October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Who needs to be aware? We all do. One in 4 women and 1 in 9 men experience this abuse which comes in many forms. You probably know a person experiencing domestic or intimate partner violence without even realizing it. If you can identify some of the usual signs, you may be able to help someone you know and possibly save a life.
How quickly did your friend’s relationship develop? Abusive relationships often, though not always, move very quickly from first encounter to couple status. Abusers can be some of the most charming people you will ever meet and often “sweep” the partner “off their feet” with behaviors that may appear to be just wildly romantic.
Does your friend start canceling plans you’ve made or seem to be spending less time with you and others? At first, it may seem that your friend is caught up in a new relationship and too busy. Often, though, an abuser discourages or forbids a partner from having contact with friends, family and other social supports.
Does your friend seem to be unhappy more often? While at first, your friend may have been almost giddy due to the romantic gestures or newness of the relationship, you may notice they are unhappy more often than they ever were before. Abusive partners use verbal and mental abuse to break down their partner emotionally.
Does your friend seem to always put the partner’s needs before their own? An abusive partner rarely considers the partner’s needs while insisting that their own be met.
Does your friend’s partner have a history of being abusive in other relationships? Typically, if someone has been abusive in a previous relationship, they will refer to previous partners as “crazy” or claim that the previous partner was abusive. Even if they admit to physically assaulting a partner, the abuser will claim that the partner’s behavior justified it.
Does your friend frequently have bruises and other injuries? Unless someone has a job or hobby where they may get bruised and bumped up sometimes, this is a very dangerous signal that they are experiencing abuse.
If you have tried to express your concerns, does your friend minimize your concerns or avoid discussing it? It’s often not easy to talk about being abused, and sharing the information can very well be dangerous.
Point your friend in the right direction for help. The Haven Shelter and Services, Inc. has a 24-hour, confidential, toll-free hotline for those who have experienced domestic violence. Trained advocates provide crisis intervention, information and referral, safety planning services, and safe shelter if needed. Call 1-800-224-2836 (1-800-22HAVEN). Callers do not have to give their name or any information about their partner.
The Haven Shelter and Services, Inc. serves five counties: Essex, Lancaster, Northumberland, Richmond and Westmoreland. However, advocates can provide crisis intervention services to callers from any location and give referrals to find help in other service areas. Visit The Haven’s website at www.havenshelter.org.
