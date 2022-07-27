King George County Board of Supervisors declared August 24, 2022 as First Responder Appreciation Day.
The move is one to recognize volunteer and career law enforcement, firefighters, paramedics, EMTs and 911 dispatchers “who bravely and selflessly risk their lives every day to protect families, visitors and businesses.”
They don’t hesitate to risk their lives to save the lives of others. They show a commitment to continued training, skill enhancement and inter-agency coordination, which makes them vital members of our community, the board’s resolution noted.
King George supervisors recognized that the life of a first responder is one that requires a sacrifice of time with family, and it’s one that comes with both physical and mental stress.
Acts of kindness and appreciation from citizens for first responders provide first responders with needed encouragement and support to confront the dangerous and uncertain situations they face every day, the resolution also states.
Therefore, the county supervisors encourage citizens to take the time to show first responders how much their service to the community is valued.
It is appropriate to recognize the value and the accomplishments of local responders and emergency service personnel who provide the service in King George County and to its citizens, the resolution also notes.
In addition to King George’s resolution creating an official day of recognition, the Fredericksburg Regional Chamber of Commerce is partnering with community businesses to honor all regional first responders on Wednesday, August 24 during the First Responders Appreciation Breakfast.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.