Kilmarnock may have a plan to fund body cameras for its police department.
The town is pursuing a Byrne Justice Assistance grant from the Department of Criminal Justice Services, and if it’s awarded Kilmarnock will take the $11,000 it already has budgeted for radios and make a down payment on police body cameras. Then, the grant funds will be used to pay for the radios.
In total, the body camera package costs about $62,500 and includes nine cameras, three tasers, the necessary software and storage for the footage. The bill will be paid over five years.
Kilmarnock town manager Susan Cockrell explained that since the Byrne grant is offered annually, the town plans to pursue it every year, and each time the funding is awarded the money will be used to pay for an already budgeted item and those funds will be freed up to make payments on the body cameras. This swapping of funds is necessary because of requirements for when the grant funding must be spent.
If the funds are awarded this year but not in future years, after the initial payment, the town will have to cover the remaining costs for the body cameras out of its general fund or search other grant sources.
Right now, the Byrne grant is the only one that will cover equipment. “But we’re hopeful other equipment grants will be available every year so we can go in and do what we’re doing now—buy something else and free up budgeted money or we can do body cams directly,” Cockrell told the town council.
If Kilmarnock’s current Byrne grant application isn’t successful, town council is going to have to decide whether it’s willing to foot the entire bill. But that will be an item for the FY23 budget discussions, said Cockrell.
“I’d like to see this go through,” Mayor Mae Umphlett said of the current plan. “Let’s get our police officers with what they should have.”
