Warsaw capped its 4th Friday Concert Series with a dry event.
The Wednesday before the final concert, the town announced alcohol would not be sold or allowed in the park due to ABC issues beyond its control.
Days ahead of the event a VA ABC representative informed Warsaw that if an organization has a catering license and plans to serve alcohol, it also must serve food, explained town manager Joseph Quesenberry.
Warsaw has hosted a concert before where one vendor served the alcohol and others served the food.
We always made sure that we had food trucks onsite, but apparently that doesn’t count towards the requirement. With it being such short notice between when the town was notified about the ABC rule and the day of the concert, we were unable to remedy the issue in a timely manner, Quesenberry said.
