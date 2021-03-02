Even though vaccines are scarce right now, people want to know how to go about getting their COVID-19 vaccine. And there is quite a buzz about older citizens who do not have access to a computer to register online, nor do they have transportation to get to the vaccination site. Bay Aging is here to help. Bay Transit, a division of Bay Aging, is available to provide transportation to vaccination sites when the vaccine becomes available. To schedule a ride, residents are urged to call toll free 1.877.869.6046.
To help Bay Aging customers, staff is communicating with senior apartment residents, meals on wheels recipients, home care clients and others on how they can help them register through their local health department and other vaccine facts. In addition, Supportive Services Coordinators have been delivering monthly newsletters to over 300 senior apartment residents that contain Center for Disease Control (CDC) handouts about the coronavirus, safety, risks, vaccines and scams and guidance on how to schedule a vaccine injection along with information about some common side effects.
Vaccinations are now in Phase 1b which includes a huge swath of people including all who are 65 years and older and those whose ages 16 to 64 with underlying medical conditions that increase risk from COVID-19 infection. The Three Rivers Health District website does warn of delays in receiving a vaccination appointment, however there are things people can do now if they qualify for the Phase 1b. First, contact your doctor for guidance. Second, pre-register online for a vaccine at https://vax.preregister.virginia.gov OR call toll free 877.829.4682 if you would rather speak to someone.
For information or to access Bay Aging services, call 1.800.493.0238 or go online to www.bayaging.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.