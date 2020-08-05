The Virginia State Police is working with the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office, VDOT and Dominion Energy to check on Lancaster County (Northern Neck) residents and properties impacted by Isaias early this morning.
Several roads are still closed due to debris and fallen trees. State police is asking residents to please avoid travel in the county, so crews can work to safely & quickly clear the roads.
