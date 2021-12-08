Northumberland supervisors have decided they need to assess their options and get some clarity from the state level about their participation in the regional broadband project.
This decision arose during a discussion between the supervisors and members of the Northumberland County Broadband Authority, who pointed out a number of red flags.
Patrick O’Brien, one of the broadband authority members, said they had been drilling into the arrangement outlined under the regional broadband project to see whether it was favorable or unfavorable for the county, and the results look as if the county may be getting sprinkled with fairy dust.
Financial breakdown
All Points Broadband is the ISP that’s supposed to deliver the final mile connection to the users’ homes. At a meeting earlier in November, the company’s CEO, Jimmy Carr, told the board that the regional project is slated to offer service to about 2,040 “unserved” locations in Northumberland as defined by government guidelines.
Northumberland contributed $650,000 to the project. If All Points Broadband connects all 2,044 unserved, the cost to the county would be about $318 per connection, which is a pretty decent price, David Mauer, a member of the broadband authority conceded. But he cast doubt on the likelihood of 100% participation.
Depending on the marketing strategy, the industry’s best estimate is about 13% participation, which changes the cost per connection to about $2,443, he said. However, even that is overly optimistic. From his experience running an ISP, Mauer said All Points is likely to get closer to 10% of the target customer base to sign up. And delivering broadband to that small group of customers would cost the county approximately $3,168 per location.
But if you look at all the county’s needs, including the houses, businesses, churches, etc., there are approximately 9,775 locations that would require broadband. With a 13% response, the county will be making a hefty investment for about 3% of the county’s need, he explained.
Frustration with limitations
Mauer also rehashed a sore spot for several of the supervisors—the fact that while the regional broadband project is underway, Northumberland cannot bring any other internet providers to the county.
“What I don’t understand is why the county can’t do anything for the other 79% of the county…Why are we held hostage to this 2,040 people that All Points is serving?” Mauer asked the supervisors.
“I look at it that way too… I don’t see any real difference in pricing from Atlantic Broadband. And I don’t want to cause another monopoly like Atlantic Broadband has, and no one can hook up or come into that area unless you’re going to hook to Atlantic. Competition is good for all. Atlantic is not competitively priced,” said Supervisor Richard Haynie.
No contract, no obligation
O’Brien told the board they also needed to be aware that not only had the MOU for this project long-since expired but issues, such as pricing, service fees and connection fees are “nowhere contained in any document the county has signed.” The only rates APB has offered are in marketing “puff pieces” submitted to obtain grant funding and some prices Carr “was throwing around” when addressing the board in November.
“He can charge us whatever he feels like. We have no control over his pricing. We have no control over his costs. If we buy into this arrangement without major modifications to the original MOU, we’re stuck with whatever he wants to do,” O’Brien warned.
“We just simply don’t have any idea how much people are going to pay for what they get…We are surging ahead with something that gives the county no bargaining power at all. And “I have been in situations when I’ve been at the mercy of people with pricing power. And mercy is rather scarce,” O’brien underscored.
Furthermore, APB hasn’t been producing what it already promised under the MOU, O’Brien said. There were documents they were supposed to present to the county, like the feasibility study and the financial study.
The company was supposed to present those documents after phase one of the project so we could decide whether to go to phase two. Then, at phase two, we were supposed to get the final analysis and then the final funding costs so we could make a decision about construction. “We haven’t seen any of those documents,” O’Brien reminded the board.
Proceed with no contract?
Is the county really going to pay All Points Broadband $650,000 without a contract, Mauer asked the supervisors.
We’ve got an MOU. But frankly if they’re not producing we should not be providing anything, said Supervisor Thomas Tomlin.
But according to county administrator Lutrell Tadlock, the supervisors already decided to move forward with the second $325,000 payment back in February.
Tomlin, who has expressed frustration about the lack of ability to work with other internet companies and that the plan calls for the network to start being built out in the King George/Stafford and Warsaw areas, said “ABP needs to produce something in writing and something on the ground.
He inquired about the county’s legal options to withdraw from the agreement.
Eric Gregory, the county’s attorney, said the MOU has a termination clause allowing any party to exit at any time with or without cause if written notification is given to the other parties.
But “in my view, this is the most viable option at the present time for viable networks to serve the greatest number of locations possible,” he added.
Clarity and options
Supervisor James Brann said he had reached out to Even Feinman, the governor’s chief broadband advisor, and he recommended that board reach out.
We need better clarification of what’s allowed and what’s not allowed. Then, we can decide how to move forward with broadband. I’d like to see broadband brought into the county to benefit everyone and not have one sole provider…I want to hear from Feinman about these grants, how the money can be spent, and the pros and cons of the MOU we signed, Brann told his fellow board members.
The supervisors agreed and directed Tadlock to try to arrange a connection with Feinman. They also instructed the county administrator to request the documentation in question from APB and to reach out to other county administrators to see what they’re getting from the company.
Further, Tomlin told Tadlock to check with the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development, which administers the VATI grant program, to see what it would mean for Northumberland if the county was to withdraw from the regional agreement. Tomlin said he wanted to know what any potential implications would be with regard to current the VATI grant for the project and any future VATI grants.
