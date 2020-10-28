Two investigators of paranormal activities recently visited Rice’s Hotel/Hughlett’s Tavern in Heathsville.
John Sullivan and Sindra Dye of Fredericksburg Paranormal Research & Investigations (FPRI) have been seeking possible sites to investigate in the coming year. Since the Tavern dates back to the 1700’s, they suspect the site might offer ghostly activities.
“Over the years, several of our volunteers have reported seeing apparitions and mischievous poltergeist activities,” said Corinne Becker, Tavern Executive Director. “So I was interested to hear what John and Sindra would say during their visit.”
After a tour of the Tavern and the adjacent old Northumberland Jail, the pair indicated they would plan a night-time visit early next year. At that time, they would deploy their various paranormal detection equipment. If the visit yields results, they will schedule an additional night-time visit, offering members of the public the opportunity to tag along. Participants would pay a fee, and all proceeds would benefit Rice’s Hotel/Hughlett’s Tavern.
