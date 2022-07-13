With regards to the progress on internet availability, “It’s all good news” said Cherie Kiser, vice chair of the Lancaster County Broadband Authority (LCBA). Three broadband projects are currently underway and other providers will be joining them in the local market, she explained to the board of supervisors.
Northern Neck Regional Broadband Initiative
The Northern Neck Regional Broadband Initiative is a project that will bring high-speed internet to a portion of every county on this peninsula. Late last month, All Points Broadband (APB), the internet service for the project, celebrated the first connection in Richmond County and announced that it would be focused on additional beta connections over the coming weeks.
Lancaster was one of the last counties to sign on to participate in this regional project, but holding out doesn’t appear to be holding the county back too far. On the contrary, Lancaster received a $75,000 discount on the local match counties are required to pay because the LCBA put in the work to do preliminary data collection and network design before joining.
And with the pipeline of contractors and materials already flowing for the early participants, Lancaster is benefiting from the progress being made in Phase 1.
This project is “moving full speed ahead,” said Kiser. In Lancaster, completion was originally slated for 2024.“Due to increased funding, it’s now expected to be completed in 2023,” she said.
Lancaster residents will notice increased activity as APB is starting to make ready surveys and pole work in the county. The company is set to offer service to about 2,600 locations in Lancaster and will probably end up as one of the largest providers in the county, said Kiser.
As of June, 611 people in Lancaster were pre-registered for this service. Everyone who is interested in the service is encouraged to go to apbfiber.com to determine if they are included in this project. Those who are, and who haven’t done so, are encouraged to also pre-register. However, failing to preregister won’t exclude those who are eligible for service.
APB advises those who are interested in the service to keep abreast of when it arrives. For the first 12 months after service is available in each fiber distribution area, the company is waiving the drop fees (a cost of approximately $1.25 - $1.50 per foot to run fiber from the highway to homes beyond 500 feet).
Like the APB project, Breezeline has received money from the Virginia Telecommunications Initiative, also known as VATI, for a regional project that includes Lancaster along with Caroline, Mathews and Middlesex.
This project is also designed to bring service to those who are unserved, and according to LCBA, it’s currently on schedule.
Around 60% of the conduit and areal fiber as well as 39% of the underground fiber needed had been placed as of last month. LCBA noted that a few procurement issues have arisen that could cause delays, but they had not impacted Breezeline’s progress thus far.
For county residents who continue to wonder if or when these projects will actually materialize, LCBA notes that under the terms of VATI grants, ISPs don’t get the money until certain work is completed. So that motivates them to complete these projects in a timely manner.
Broadband Telecom Services
The third project underway in Lancaster is a fixed wireless service offered by Broadband Telecom Services (BTS), which was funded by CARES Act monies.
“Fiber is the new oil. Fixed wireless is second. But it is a solution for people who might not have any other option,” said Kiser.
BTS is currently serving over 240 households within their footprint in Lancaster and was in the process of enrolling an additional 30 subscribers as of last month.
New providers on the way
Starlink, a service engineered by Elon Musk’s SpaceX, will be offered, Kiser announced.
Starlink advertises high-speed, low-latency internet that’s supposed to be ideal for remote and rural locations. According to the company’s website, the latency is “as low as 20 ms in most locations.”
This options is one that receives service from low-Earth satellite “and in some areas it has been very successful,” said Kiser.
Connect Everywhere is also supposed to enter the market in Lancaster. LCBA does not know much about the company’s plans yet, but they are a recipient of the federal Rural Digital Opportunity Fund, commonly referred to as RDOF, and they have been awarded funding to cover “ a significant portion of Lancaster County.”
So things are moving forward and the good news is that the entire county should be served by the end of 2023, said Kiser. LCBA is even looking toward a time when, hopefully, there will be competition that will drive prices lower.
