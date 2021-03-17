Counties are getting more focused on local Airbnb-style business.
Richmond County Administrator Morgan Quicke revealed that for the past several months he’s been having conversations about imposing regulations on short-term rentals. Last week he asked the Board of Supervisors to consider having the planning commission work on a draft ordinance.
“A lot of counties have already imposed regulations,” Quicke told the supervisors. He said he wasn’t as focused on the revenue perspective as the neighborhood perspective and the impact on adjoining property owners.
“People should know these businesses are operating in their neighborhood and there should be some form of recourse if there’s a problem,” he said.
So far, he’s found about 10 Richmond County listings online, including some in Naylor’s Beach and Sharps. And he floated the idea, that at the very least, there should be some form of recurring registration requirement for the hosts.
“I think with the growing trend, we need to get on board and make sure we can stay ahead of it,” said Richard Thomas, District 1 Supervisor.
The board voted unanimously to send the matter to the planning commission to get recommendations.
Lancaster gets help
In 2018, Lancaster started requiring that residents offering short-term rentals register annually, pay a $50 fee and remit a two percent occupancy tax on their revenue monthly.
The requirements were largely ignored.
But in January, Lancaster County Administrator Don Gill revealed that District 5 Supervisor Robert Westbrook has gone directly to Airbnb and other short-term rental platforms and are having them notify hosts about the county’s short-term tax and request that it be taken care of.
