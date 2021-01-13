On Saturday, the Bowman family lost their log cabin-style home in the 4000 block of Courthouse Road in Heathsville to a fire.
David Woolard, chief of Callao Volunteer Fire Department, estimates the two-story home was approximately 5,000 square feet.
Northumberland County Sheriff’s Office received a call about the incident at 7:21 a.m. By the time firefighters arrived, flames were showing through a portion of the roof. The occupants were safely out of the house but they were at the scene. No one was injured.
Four volunteer fire departments responded to assist Callao firefighters, including Fairfields, Upper Lancaster, Kilmarnock and Cople District. Northumberland Sheriff’s Office was also on the scene for traffic control and to help investigate the incident.
At the time of press, the cause remains unknown, and Woolard said he was not prepared to provide any additional details at that time.
But there is no foul play suspected, confirmed Johnny Beauchamp, Northumberland County Sheriff.
Bethany Baptist Church has posted information about assisting to the family on its Facebook page. The Bethany WMU ladies’ missions group is organizing dinners for the family and inviting others to assist in preparing meals or providing gift cards to local restaurants. Reverend Kornel Kiss was slated to purchase the family a laptop Monday for school work and handling the fire-related business they need to attend to.
