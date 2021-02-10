When you live in the country, the post office is a pretty important part of your daily life, and you’d expect it to be reliable. “But that isn’t the case with the Mount Holly branch because the retail counter closes arbitrarily and sometimes it doesn’t open at all,” said John Salamone, a resident who has his postal box at the branch.
“I’ve gone there at least three times in the last four weeks and it’s just not open. People are standing around outside like what’s going on? And it just doesn’t seem right,” Salamone explained.
“People can access their P.O. boxes anytime but the problem is you’ll find notifications that you have packages and there’s no way to get them or you can’t buy your stamps because no one is working,” Salamone explained.
Salamone added that he’s noticed at least five different people working the retail counter over the past two years.
Freda Sauter, a USPS corporate communications representative, didn’t directly address whether there were personnel issues at Mount Holly or whether there is dedicated staff for the branch. Instead, she said, “we have plans to handle employee availability challenges that arise.”
She also didn’t confirm or deny that the branch wasn’t sticking to the posted hours, but said, “we value our customers and thank them for their continued support as we’ve handled these unprecedented challenges during the pandemic, an intense election season and a record-setting peak season.”
Mount Holly’s retail counter is supposed to be open from 12:30 to 4:40 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8:30 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.
Sauter encourages any customers who have issues with mail delivery to call 1-800-ASK-USPS, contact a representative online at www.usps.com, or reach out on Twitter @USPSHelp.
