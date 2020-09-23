Ammon G. Dunton, Jr., President of The Tidewater Foundation, sponsor of the annual Holly Ball, and Elizabeth R. Somers, Chairwoman of the Ladies’ Holly Ball Committee, have notified the community that the 125th Holly Ball, scheduled for December 28, will not be held this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. This is the first time since World War II that the Holly Ball has been canceled.
Dunton stated that, while it had been hoped that the COVID-19 pandemic would have abated by the end of 2020, it is clear that health regulations will not permit the Holly Ball this year. He noted that the annual Holly Ball, which often attracts 400 to 500 leading citizens, with a large band from Richmond and food and drink provided by Indian Creek Yacht and Country Club, could not be held in its customary fashion.
Furthermore, the presence of the large band from Richmond and many out-of-town guests who always attend the Ball runs the risk of additional exposure of the virus to the local community. For all these reasons he indicated that the ball must be canceled.
The annual Holly Ball is the principal fund raiser for The Tidewater Foundation, which is a vital source of support for local arts, music, and educational endeavors throughout the regional community. Somers noted that the Ladies’ Committee had advised the young ladies selected as debutants for this year’s ball that they will be eligible for presentation next year, when the 125th Holly Ball will be held December 28, 2021.
