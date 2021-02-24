The weather remembering that it’s supposed to be winter, along with people being cooped up inside their homes, has caused a bit of a problem in Westmoreland County. The whole situation revolves around the Coles Point Waste Water Treatment Plant and its three storage tanks. Each tank holds approximately 3 million gallons, and has been seeing drastically increased intake of late, partly thanks to people being stuck in their homes due to the Coronavirus lockdowns still in place, as well as the weather dropping rain, snow and ice hither and yon.
The problem is that since the Coles Point treatment plant works via spray irrigation rather than direct discharge, it can’t unload its tanks at the moment due to the cold climate. According to County Administrator, Norm Risavi, about 4.3 million gallons had been hauled out from the storage tanks during the last pump-and-haul, which was started in October last year and concluded at the end of January. The result of this is that, at the time of the board meeting, there was a total of 2,871,893 gallons worth of space available.
“I’m hoping that will be enough to hold us off until April, when we can start spraying again,” Risavi explained.
“But we’re closely monitoring the daily flows and hoping we don’t have to do another pump and haul.”
“In most of our areas, the flows are higher than what you would expect in an off-season,” Risavi continued. “You see a lot of residents in the subdivisions that are staying and working here due to the pandemic, and that has drastically increased our sewer flows and solid waste.”
This is not the first time pump and hauls have been required. In 2019, the storage tanks were near critical capacity, necessitating a pump and haul that cost the county $160,000.
Supervisor Russ Culver was hoping that the county could find some land for what he called an “extra drip system,” which can discharge as well as disperse.
“I think it’s in our best interest to do this. We just can’t afford to haul water to the Montross sewer treatment plant each year. We need to find some additional land near the sewer treatment plant in addition to our spray fields for the drip system.”
Risavi noted that the situation tends to swing between what he classified as “feast or famine.”
“With the wet year we’re having, it becomes a problem when we can’t spray. There have been years where it was so dry that we ran out of water in August.” Risavi said. “We are trying to find some parcels, however. If we could find enough land to do the drip system and disperse even 20,000 gallons, that would alleviate the problem.”
It remains to be seen what solutions will be implemented to this situation.
