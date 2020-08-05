To say that the town of Montross is a town steeped in history is a rather hefty understatement. It’s planted right in the midst of the county that saw the birth of two presidents and multiple signers of the Declaration of Independence, and it serves as a gateway to the rest of the Northern Neck, a taste of what is to come for those that wish to go deeper into the years when our country was in its larval stages.
It seems that the Department of Historic Resources figured this out as well, since several individuals around the town, such as Karen Lewis, the Town Manager Patricia Lewis, and the folks running the Montross Museum, were contacted by the Department of Historic Resources about a potential grant opportunity. This particular one would involve the county, the town, and the museum pursuing money that the DHR got from the National Park Service.
“The DHR received $4.7 million from the National Park Service,” Mrs. Lewis explained at last week’s Montross Town Council meeting, “And a portion of those funds is available in the form of planning funds to identify and designate historic resources within a community.”
The DHR figured that Montross had a historic district that was eligible to be listed on the Virginia Landmarks Register and Historic Register of historic places. Unfortunately, there has been a hurdle until now in the form of relatively high costs in order to get that designation. However, if the town of Montross were to pursue these grants, the price tag drops like a brick and turns into a big fat $0. It also warrants mentioning that such a designation would not impose any restrictions on property owners.
The other problem, of course, is that it is a time-consuming process, so much so that the Northern Neck Tourism Commission decided to name the area as the Northern Neck Heritage Area while the wait for such a designation carries on.
That’s where the grants come in, as this particular one does not require the locality to match it. The project itself would be administered by the Department of Historic Resources, which would, according to Mrs. Lewis, reduce the administrative burden on the town.
To say that Mrs. Lewis was enthusiastic is a colossal understatement.
“I really think this is a great opportunity to recognize the historic importance of Westmoreland County’s courthouse, the surrounding court green, and possibly the commercial and residential buildings that form the core of the town,” she concluded.
It did not take long for the town council to unanimously approve the idea, getting the ball rolling towards the next step of the process.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.