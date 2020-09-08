police-car-on-street-night-260nw-222952348

On Monday afternoon, September 7, a high speed chase made its way from Tappahannock into Warsaw.

According to officer Robert Moore with the Warsaw Police Department, the Tappahannock Police Department initiated the chase after a man allegedly shoplifted from Walmart. The man drove over the Downing Bridge into Warsaw and then turned around, heading back towards Tappahannock. He turned right onto a dirt road just before the bridge, and bailed out of his vehicle without officers noticing. When the officers saw him, a foot chase ensued. The man escaped into the cornfield. “But with the help of the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office canine tracking dog, the suspect was apprehended in a swamp just off of Route 360, about three quarter miles from the bridge,” said Moore.

The suspect allegedly has multiple charges pending, including Reckless Driving and Eluding Police.

“It was a good coordinated effort between the Tappahannock Police Department, Essex County Sheriff’s Office, Warsaw Police Department and the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office,” Moore continued.