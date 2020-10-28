The 2020 Fall Household Hazardous Waste and Electronic Waste Collection for Northumberland County will take place Saturday, November 7, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Northumberland County Middle School parking lot. This collection will use social distancing in accordance with CDC guidelines for the protection of everyone involved.
Kathleen Watson, with the Northern Neck Soil and Water Conservation District wants to let the public know that measures will be in place to ensure everyone’s safety. “We are asking those attending the collection to load their items in an easily accessible part of their vehicle, making it easy for workers to remove them. Residents will be able to stay safely in their vehicle. The event workers unloading the cars will wear masks and gloves to protect the public and we ask that residents who must lower their car windows to speak to the crew wear masks as well. We want to make sure that everyone is safe during the event,” she said.
Items accepted include oil-based paint, unused petroleum products, pool chemicals, pesticides, solvents, cleaners and spent florescent bulbs. Residents are encouraged to bring broken or unwanted electronics such as old televisions, computer monitors, rechargeable batteries, telephones, printers and fax machines.
There are some items that residents should not bring, such as latex paint, ammunition or other explosives, radioactive materials, tires, car batteries, medical waste, and prescription drugs. Watson emphasized, “Many people don’t know what to do with old medications. We always caution people not to flush ANY medications down the toilet because it’s dangerous for groundwater and the environment in general. Local Sheriff’s offices accept old medications all year with no questions asked. Prescription and other expired/unused medications can also be turned in during local drug take back events that are held semi-annually.”
Anyone with questions about the Household Hazardous Waste and E-Waste collection event should call the Northumberland County Extension Office at (804) 580-5694 or the Northern Neck Soil and Water Conservation District at (804) 313-9102, extension 105.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.