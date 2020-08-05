Richmond County, the Town of Warsaw and the Richmond County Industrial Development Authority are pleased to announce the distribution of $22,625 to eighteen local businesses as part of the first round of grant applications from the COVID-19 Emergency Small Business Relief Program. Funding for this program was provided through the Federal CARES Act, to help sustain the local economy during the economic slowdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a joint statement released by the review committee, comprised of Richmond County Board of Supervisors Member, Bill Herbert; County Administrator, Morgan Quicke; Town of Warsaw Mayor, Randy Phelps; Town Manager, Joseph Quesenberry; Richmond County IDA Chair Meredith Smith; Richmond County IDA Member Peyton Motley and Warsaw-Richmond County Chamber of Commerce President, Sara Carroll, they stated, “We are extremely excited about this grant program being offered to our local businesses that have certainly seen negative impacts from the shutdowns caused by COVID-19.
Warsaw and Richmond County rely heavily on the small businesses that are so important to our community, and we hope that this grant program will help them to continue offering their goods and services to the community.”
The first round of grant applications were due Friday, July 17, and the eighteen businesses that applied and received funding were: Down Home Truck and Equipment, Betci’s Hair Salon, River Collision Center, Cuddlebugs Child Development Center, Belfield Physical Therapy, First Impressions Hair Salon, Northern Neck Popcorn Bag, Michelle’s Sweat Treats, The Daily, Bubba B’s Ice Creamery, Cut’n Queen Amy’s Hair Salon, Jenks This and That, Cutz and Beyond, Feather Your Nest, Willow Stitch, Clements Tent Rental, Shoppe for Haven’s Sake and Timed Together Southern Charm.
There are funds left in this program for grant funding to local businesses that may not have applied by the July 17 deadline for the first round of funding. The next round of applications will be due on Friday, August 28 at 5 p.m. to either the Town Manager’s Office or the County Administrator’s Office. More information can be found at www.townofwarsaw.com or www.co.richmond.va.us.
