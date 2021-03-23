Frustrated with the progress and quality of The Bounds and St. John’s Street projects, Mayor Randy Phelps has ordered Town Manager Joseph Quesenberry to pursue legal options against Earth Crafters.
The mayor’s sentiment is shared by Warsaw Town Council. So, this week Quesenberry will meet with engineers and the town’s attorney to start hashing out a strategy to go after Earth Crafters’ $486,000 performance bond for St. Johns.
“A big issue driving the push for legal action is the poor quality of St. Johns St. surface work. The street is already riddled with potholes, and that’s obviously not going to be acceptable” said Quesenberry. He doubts VDOT will accept the road into their system as is “and they shouldn’t because it has problems,” he added.
“It’s likely to cost tens of thousands of dollars to correct the problem and could be well over $100,000 if the road has to be repaved,” he estimates.
“So, we’re definitely going into the performance bond for that,” the town manager continued.
But Warsaw won’t be relying on Earth Crafters this go-round. Instead, they plan to find a subcontractor who can and will do the work right.
Another problem with Earth Crafters is the way it handles “the finishing touches.” For example, after the fountains were installed in the pond, the town spent several months waiting for them to be turned on. And the fountains’ lights just started working last week.
“Things that should be remedied within a couple of weeks will take half of a year,” said Quesenberry.
There are still erosion issues at The Bounds caused by water running from Rt. 360. And although Earth Crafters spent between $17,000 and $20,000 to put topsoil down at the property, it’s sparse and the town is not sure it’s totally acceptable, which could be an issue. Quesenberry said engineers are going to do a soil test to make that determination.
Warsaw had to hire a local contractor to plant new trees at The Bounds after the initial plantings were installed in the wrong places and started dying. The town also hired a landscaper to address areas of Main St. affected by the stormwater project. “Those costs will be deducted from final payment,” said Quesenberry.
And that underscores another issue, which is the town doesn’t have a tally of what’s owed and what needs to be deducted because Earth Crafters still needs to get survey work done at The Bounds to assure elements, such as the pond’s depths and volumes are correct. Only once that’s done will the engineers be able to conduct the substantial completion review. And only then, will the town get some final figures.
“What needs to happen is Earthcrafters needs to get everything completed so we can do our substantial completion review and see where the dollar signs fall,” said Quesenberry.
He said he’s actively pushing the company to get the town what it needs.
In addition to pursuing the performance bond to pay for corrective costs and hiring third-party contractors, there is the issue of Earth Crafters’ daily late fee. At this point, it should be in or approaching six figures, and town council is going to have to decide whether or not to pursue that money.
Downtown update
Meanwhile, other smaller projects downtown are progressing.
Warsaw installed two speakers near The Saddlery, which showered the area with St. Patrick’s Day music around the holiday. Now, the town plans to buy a programmable mechanism that’ll allow staff to set a timer and play a variety of ad-free music between certain times every day. Quesenberry said the town may also buy two more speakers.
The town also installed “crisp quality” video cameras on Main St. “You could probably zoom in and see a quarter on the sidewalk,” said Quesenberry. Between those cameras and the cameras already installed at Warsaw Police Department, it’s now impossible to enter or exit Main St. without being captured on camera.
The Warsaw banner was fixed to reflect the town’s name properly on both sides, and the town has received it. “We plan to have it hung by the end of the month,” said Quesenberry.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.