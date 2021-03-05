For the last 16 years, John Norris has been a regular sight around the town of Montross, checking water meters and striking up conversations with passers-by. At long last, however, he has put up his boots and retired. The Montross Town Council, deciding that Norris shouldn’t enter his retirement without a show of their appreciation, whipped up a little presentation for him at last week’s meeting.
“I know people will miss seeing you around here,” Mayor Terry Cosgrove stated at the presentation. “I know I do. On behalf of the Montross Town Council, I’d like to thank you for your dedication to the job for sixteen years. It’s quite a stint.”
Norris started working as a maintenance worker and water operator for the town on July 4, 2004. Norris would strike up a conversation with anybody he came across, going above and beyond his job’s calling.
“Part of why we’re nominating a young man to be the town greeter is because you won’t be with us anymore,” Cosgrove joked. “I feel like although that was not part of your job description, for many years, if anybody was walking the streets while you were checking the meters, you took on that role.”
In order to give Norris a proper send off, the Town Council drafted and unanimously approved a resolution that thanked the retiree for every day of his services rendered from the day he started, wishing Norris the very best. For his part, Norris reacted with much good humor, quipping “I appreciate getting paid to talk to people!”
With a framed copy of the resolution in hand, Norris and his wife departed the meeting, bearing the thanks and well-wishes of the whole town.
