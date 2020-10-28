The town of Tappahannock has a new musical addition that is sure to bring local music listeners and artists together.
Travis Harris, a Tappahannock native, created and has been running Hot Mix VA for over ten years with promotional events and showcases, but he decided to bring its base back home. Harris, along with Hot Mix VA’s Station Manager, Giles Scott, and Sound/Stage/Lights Engineer and DJ, Mark Redmond, have planted the radio station’s base in Tappahannock with the hopes of bringing the community a source of Hip Hop and R&B. Harris, the CEO of Hot Mix VA, pointed out that Tappahannock does not have a source of Hip Hop and R&B. In addition to being a source of music streaming, the trio also works hard to give local artists a platform to manage themselves, promote their work, network and record.
“We want to be the go-to place [for Virginian artists],” stated Harris.
The Hot Mix VA station houses a recording studio and a podcast studio for artists to rent out. With the hopes of being a musical resource to not only locals, but all Virginians, Hot Mix VA provides promotions, radio play state-wide and networking opportunities.
Pointing out how Tappahannock is already a musical town, especially with the spotlight on Tappahannock native, Chris Brown, Harris emphasized how he truly believed that taking Hot Mix VA home for its foundation was important.
“We have something to offer that isn’t offered here…there are no dumb ideas. This is a foundation to a bigger opportunity.” stated Scott.
Both Harris and Scott stressed how they are a resource to everyone and how important it was to them for artists to realize that they can be their own managers. They want to be a resource for artists to be able to grow their following through the Hot Mix VA platform and marketing services.
The Hot Mix VA moguls want locals to know that they are here and ready to give artists the resources they need to shine. Their resources extend out to promotions for music videos, businesses, organizations and modeling as well.
As for what’s to come, Harris stated that Hot Mix VA is looking forward to getting involved with the community through churches, food drives, showcases and more.
When asked what message they wanted to get across to Virginians, they simply stated for people to tune in, stream and support by listening.
To stream Hot Mix VA’s Hip Hop and R&B station, and to get more information on their resources, visit HotMixVA.net.
