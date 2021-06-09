After more than half a century the Gleamers and Blenders in Burgess weren’t going to let a pandemic slow them down. During the year-long curtailing of many activities, they continued to provide food to the needy three times a month.
“We didn’t miss a beat,” Gleamers and Blenders member Charles Howard said Thursday during a lunch the organization had for the donors and volunteers who worked with it during the pandemic.
Before several dozen folks turned to the luncheon, Howard and Linda Hobson explained how those who come for the group’s food take a number at the door, go toward the back where they let Hobson and her helpers know the size of their family and food packages are prepared for them.
During the pandemic, the packages were taken out to clients in the parking lot, Howard said.
Howard noted that around 40 families obtain food from the Gleamers and Blenders. The food comes from donors, the government, and at discounted prices from the region’s Healthy Harvest. Food Lion is a major contributor by giving Gleamers and Blenders frozen meat.
Of the volunteers and donors, Cheri Carl said, “All these people are giving from their hearts.”
The appreciation lunch included hamburgers, hot dogs, sausages, fried chicken, potato and bean salads, and sweet potato pudding. An array of cakes were available as desserts.
Gleamers and Blenders, located across Route 360 from Shiloh Baptist Church is open on the second, third, and fourth Thursdays of each month.
