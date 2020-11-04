On October 28, Gilman Heating, Cooling and Plumbing made a generous donation of $3,000 to the Bay Aging Foundation. The donation was presented by Andrew Hancock, Gilman’s Vice President, and Brian Dooley, Gilman’s Sales Manager, to Michael Norvell, Bay Aging’s Vice President of Marketing.
“Speaking on behalf of everyone at Gilman Heating, Cooling and Plumbing, we are delighted to be partnering with Bay Aging in support of their incredible programs and services,” Dooley said. “Like Bay Aging, we support and serve the Northern Neck and Middle Peninsula and are proud to demonstrate our commitment to these communities with our donation.”
“We are very thankful for the generous donation that Gilman Heating, Cooling and Plumbing made to the Bay Aging Foundation,” said Kathy Vesley, Bay Aging’s President & CEO. “Especially during these difficult times, we are pleased that Bay Aging is receiving critical support from community partners like Gilman Heating, Cooling and Plumbing.”
Bay Aging is a non-profit that has been serving seniors and people with disabilities throughout the Northern Neck and Middle Peninsula for over forty years.
From serving hundreds of thousands of meals to home bound seniors to helping nursing home-eligible veterans to continue living in their own homes, Bay Aging’s programs and services directly impact over 23,000 lives annually.
For information about Bay Aging’s programs and services, to volunteer or make a donation, please visit the Bay Aging website at www.BayAging.org
