The Virginia Department of Health announced that the portion of Garner Creek in Westmoreland County closed to shellfish harvesting on September 15 due to a release of raw sewage impacting water quality in the area was reopened effective Saturday, September 26. The VDH Division of Shellfish Safety has monitored water quality in the river since the raw sewage release occurred, and sample results confirm that the area is now safe to reopen for shellfish harvesting.
For more information on shellfish closures, see the frequently asked questions on shellfish condemnations at http://www.vdh.virginia.gov/environmental-health/environmental-health-services/shellfish-sanitation/frequently-asked-questions/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.