Lancaster has started offering free high-speed internet to the public via solar-powered smart poles, which allow anyone to pull within about 600 feet and connect.
“You can come download, upload and move on,” said Gary Silverman, director-at-large of the Lancaster Broadband Authority.
So far, the most popular pole is one in the parking lot on Augusta Street in Kilmarnock, which is averaging about two to four gigabits of usage per day. But the broadband authority is hoping to see usage rise to similar levels at other sites.
Explaining the quality of service, Silverman said the pole located at Lancaster Courthouse is showing “tremendous results” operating at 40 to 50 megabits per second, symmetrical with about 1 millisecond latency.
“It’s full bars,” he said referring to strength of the signal, and users have been surprised that the poles still work when it rains.
Smart poles are also located at Corrotoman Church, Thomas Landing boat ramp, as well as Nuttsville Recycling Center. And service is available 24/7.
Three smart poles remain to be installed. The authority is currently considering about eight different locations throughout the county, trying to determine which sites will best serve the people, Silverman told the Lancaster Board of Supervisors.
This project is being paid for by CARES Act funding specifically designated for broadband initiatives.
