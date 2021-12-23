Over the past years, the water treatment plant at Coles Point has done its job quite well. However, whenever winter rolls around or if the rain has been pouring for a length of time, then the spray irrigation system is unable to do its job. The water can be stored, but eventually it has to be sprayed out or trucked to another county for treatment. Hauling that much water to another county can get quite expensive, so Westmoreland County’s Board of Supervisors have been looking at potential options to reduce the number of times they have to truck the water out.
This month a solution was presented.
A plan is put forward
The proposed plan was the creation of a drip irrigation system. In effect, it’s a mass drip drainfield, where the water is discharged underground across a wide area. The drip lines are planned to be six to eight inches below the ground, and above it, vegetation will be planted that drinks up water like a thirsty man in the desert so as to not damage the discharge pipes. The treated water would be piped to this location through a two-inch line along a VDOT right-of-way for Coles Point and Tucker Hill Road. There are only five houses and a few smaller undeveloped plots of land within 1,000 feet of the planned line and drain field.
In order to construct all this, however, a special exception for the treatment plant was required, which resulted in Charles Reidlinger of Resource International along with Jeff Howeth, a consulting engineer coming before the board to make a presentation on the topic, from the method to the location and more.
“The area we’ve been working on more than anything else is how to get the water from the plant to the basins, and then having the water chlorinated for cleaning, and then pumping it to the proposed drip system,” Reidlinger explained. “The drip system is only pumping 35 gallons a minute, and the line is fused, pretty much welded together, so there will be no leaks. It’s a lot like what’s already there, and we haven’t had any problems from it.”
It was after this that Howeth discussed what happened with the treated water once it gets to the drain field.
“Once it gets to the property, it goes into a 10,000 gallon holding tank,” Howeth explained, “And that holding tank allows me to have the drip irrigation pumps sitting inside the tank and have the controls nearby. There are 13 zones on this property, and each of these 13 drain fields can address a little over 3,300 gallons of water per day, which comes out to around 44,000 gallons between all of them.”
Citizens react
Residents along Jackson Creek, such as Sheila Maddox and Debbie Lambert, had some concerns about what might happen with the creek they live next to, and how it would affect the water in the creek itself. Reports on water quality certainly help to assuage concerns, but personal stories, such as what Larry Hinson had to tell of, also help with that sort of thing.
“I worked in Dahlgren for many years at a wastewater plant, and this system is very safe,” he explained, “In fact, that one’s right on the Potomac River. When the water comes out, the water is very clean and very safe. This system and technology is up to date.”
Howeth ultimately was the one that smoothed out the ruffled feathers, stating “We had the health department come in and while we’re still waiting on their final comments, they were satisfied after they investigated the soils.”
Howeth said he did something similar in Fauquier County at Midland Airport about 20 years ago, and the system is still in operation to this day. “Properly designed, this field operates like any other legally-operated and permitted residential drain field. It’s 175 feet away from any wetlands or the upstream end of Jackson Creek when the regulations would have let me be within 70. In fact, because this is highly-treated waste water, I’m starting with a nitrogen level of less than 3 milligrams per liter. The drinking water standard for that is 5. I’m not going to advocate you going out and drinking it, but this is pretty close to rainwater.”
With the special exception permit approved by the board shortly after, the project moves on to its next steps, which will likely involve getting the remaining permits and materials. A completion date has not yet been presented.
