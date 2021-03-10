David Thomas of the Richmond County Volunteer Fire Dept. (RCVFD) has received the Fire Safety Commendation Medal by the James Monroe Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution. This award was presented to Thomas for his dedication to training and continuing education in firefighting, emergency driving and response, hazardous materials handling and his unselfish attitude of service. He has served the community and demonstrated commitment to safety, responding to over 600 calls during his 18 years on the fire dept. RCVFD Chief Randy Passagaluppi commented about Thomas, “David is highly regarded by the men that serve under him. He has earned the respect of the other firefighters for his genuine care for the safety of every member of the department.” Currently, Thomas serves as Assistant Chief for the RCVFD.
The James Monroe Chapter of the SAR recognizes individuals who serve the community and demonstrate good citizenship. The James Monroe Chapter is the local organization of the National Society of the Sons of the American Revolution; a non-profit, non-partisan organization dedicated to promoting patriotism, preserving American history and teaching American history to future generations.
