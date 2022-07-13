At about 3 a.m. on the 4th of July, Richmond County firefighters were dispatched to a fire at the 2200 block of Suggetts Point Rd.
Initially, the call was to address multiple vehicles that were on fire but that blaze spread to an outbuilding and then to the large historic waterfront home that stood on the property.
Given the heavy fire, it quickly became clear to firefighters that tankers would be needed, the Richmond Co. Volunteer Fire Dept’s Facebook page said.
The occupants in the house were able to safely evacuate thanks to the instructions from a 911 operator, according to CBS News 6. And Richmond County EMS chief Mitch Paulette confirmed that there were no injuries.
However, the house and seven vehicles were reported as a total loss.
“With the outstanding help of our brothers and sisters from other counties we were able to protect other personal property,” Richmond County Fire’s Facebook post stated.
Agencies that responded included Callao, Upper Lancaster, Kilmarnock, Tappahannock - Essex, Fairfield, Richmond Co. Rescue Squad, Richmond Co. Sheriff’s Office, and Northern Neck Co-Op.
The NNK fire departments are a very close group and rely heavily on our neighbors during emergencies. We are very honored to have been able to provide the help they needed this morning, the Tappahannock-Essex Volunteer Fire Department posted to its Facebook page.
At the time of print, Richmond County Sheriff’s Office had not yet responded to inquiries about the cause of the fire or status of any investigation.
