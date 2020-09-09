Virginia State Police Trooper R.M. Verbeeck is investigating a single-vehicle crash in Westmoreland County. The crash occurred Sept. 5, at 11:30 p.m. on Longfield Road/Route 631, less than a mile west of Pamona Road/Route 628.
A motorcycle was traveling east on Longfield Road. As it came into a curve, the motorcycle ran off the right side of the road and into a ditch. Its rider was ejected and struck a tree.
The operator, Kelvin A. Thompson, 36 of Colonial Beach, Va., died at the scene. He was wearing a helmet.
The crash remains under investigation, to include information related to the exact make and model of motorcycle. The license plate on the motorcycle did not belong to the vehicle and all VIN numbers either missing/destroyed. Speed was a factor in the crash.
