At 5:54 p.m. on Friday (July 23), Virginia State Police responded to a motor vehicle crash on Route 3 (Kings Highway) at the intersection with Route 612 (Antioch Road).
The preliminary investigation reveals that a 2019 Chevrolet sedan was making a left turn from Route 612 onto eastbound Route 3 when it was struck by a westbound dump truck. The driver and sole occupant of the truck was wearing a seatbelt and did not report any injuries.
Wardell Carter, 68, of Lancaster VA was driving the Chevrolet. He succumbed to his injuries onscene. Mozell Carter, 68, of Lively VA was the front seat passenger. Carter was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
The deceased were both wearing seatbelts. There was no one else in the Chevrolet. The investigation is ongoing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.