At 1:22 a.m. on Sunday, February 7, Virginia State Police responded to a motor vehicle crash on Route 360 (Richmond Road) approximately 1/10 of a mile west of Cedar Road.
The preliminary investigation reveals that a 2014 Nissan Frontier was headed west when it ran off the road to the left, crossed the east bound travel lanes, and struck a mailbox. The Frontier then struck the embankment and overturned several times.
The driver, Jacob R. Dunaway, 28 of Warsaw, was not wearing a seatbelt. He was ejected from the vehicle. Dunaway was transported by EMS, but succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. There were no other vehicle occupants.
The investigation is ongoing.
