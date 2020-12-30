Fas Mart’s parent company changed its name to ARKO and started trading on the Nasdaq last week with its shares of common stock exchanged under the ticker ARKO, and its warrants under the symbol ARKOW.
Fas Mart is one of more than 12 convenience chains that were owned by GPM Investments, a company that was launched and based in Richmond, Virginia.
The majority stakeholder in GPM was ARKO Holdings, an Israeli-based holding company, which recently merged with Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II, a $400 million special acquisition company.
The merger was funded through a combination of cash in Haymaker’s trust account and a private placement investment of $100 million in convertible preferred stock from affiliates of MSD Partners, L.P. for a total amount of $295 million.
“And upon completion, the deal paved the way for ARKO to gain access to the stock market, a move that offers the convenience store company access to more liquidity, which it seeks to make investments in its stores and the communities where it operates,” explained CEO Arie Kotler.
When announcing the successful business combination, Kotler said, “[it] marks an important milestone as we drive the next chapter of our growth as a U.S.-listed public company. We operate in an attractive and highly fragmented industry and have built a proven platform for acquisitions, as demonstrated by our successful track record of closing transactions. In combination with our attractive remodel program, and the compelling organic growth opportunities we are executing against, we look forward to building on the success we have driven to date, and delivering value for all of our stakeholders.”
This fall, GMP completed its 18th acquisition, snapping up Empire Petroleum Partners, which had a portfolio including a fuel distribution business and retail stores. Now, referred to as ARKO, the company formerly known as GPM Investments has over 3,000 stores across 33 states, and claims the title of seventh-largest convenience store chain in the U.S.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.