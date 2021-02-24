The Northern Neck Planning District Commission (NNPDC) announced that it would continue to keep open its online business survey for the new Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy (CEDS). A full description of the CEDS project and a link to the survey is part of NNRPC’s efforts to capture community input and develop planning vehicles that will help improve job opportunities and quality of life for the region.
“We would like to receive widespread input from businesses, so we’ve decided to extend the deadline and will keep the online survey open through the whole month of February.” said NNPDC Executive Director Jerry W. Davis.
The online survey can be found on the NNPDC’s website at http://www.northernneck.us/ceds/.
“Public feedback is essential to successful economic development planning projects, not to mention their eventual implementation by the community. Therefore, we look forward to using multiple approaches and techniques to gain extensive input using one-on-one interviews, online surveys, focus groups, webinars, public meetings and web-based content,” said Grella Partnership Strategies CEO Mike Grella, the firm that has been contracted by NNPDC to conduct independent study.
In July of this year, the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) awarded a $365,000 CARES Act Recovery Assistance grant to the Northern Neck Planning District Commission, Warsaw, to update economic development plans and fortify programs to assist communities in responding to the Coronavirus pandemic.
For more information about the NNPDC, please visit www.northernneck.us. More information about GPS can be found at www.Grellapartnershipstrategies.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.