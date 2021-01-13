Expect overnight delays on the Downing Bridge starting next week
Routine bridge maintenance at the Downing Bridge will cause brief overnight delays in the Tappahannock area over the next two months as crews perform spot repairs to improve the bridge deck and joints.
On evenings when work is underway, Route 360 will be reduced to a single lane on the Downing Bridge over the Rappahannock River between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m.
Automated flagger assistance devices will direct one-way, alternating traffic through the work zone.
Weather permitting, work is scheduled to begin next week on the evening of Tuesday, January 19 at 7 p.m.
Concrete repairs to the bridge deck and bridge joints help to protect the bridge structure from deterioration, and also provide a smoother ride for motorists.
Overnight single lane closures are anticipated to continue through mid-March 2021.
Weekly lane closures are expected to be scheduled on Sunday through Thursday evenings.
