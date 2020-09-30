Motorists crossing the Norris Bridge during the daytime should plan for four weeks of delays starting next week.
A VDOT inspection will kick off on Monday, October 5, reducing the bridge to one lane between 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. on weekdays. Traffic will be controlled by automated flagging devices, and the work is scheduled to run through October 30, weather permitting.
Understanding inspection frequency
It may seem like the bridge connecting Lancaster and Middlesex gets worked on more frequently than others, but that’s because it’s subject to different types of inspections and there’s work that’s done in between, explained Kelly Hannon, communications director for VDOT’s Fredericksburg District.
There’s an underwater inspection conducted every five years; the last one was performed in 2018.
The Norris Bridge is “fracture-critical,” meaning key parts don’t have any additional supporting elements. “If one of those elements was to fail, it could lead to a partial or total structure failure,” so VDOT requires an inspection of the fracture-critical elements every year. This was last done from fall 2019 to early 2020.
Then, there are full inspections, which every bridge in Virginia gets at least every two years. The full bridge inspection, includes an assessment of “fracture-critical” elements and is done to allow VDOT to document the condition of the entire bridge and any changes that occur over time. This is also when VDOT looks for any safety or maintenance issues that need to be placed on the department’s work schedule.
For instance, the Norris Bridge received a complete repainting in several phases between 2009-2018 to protect the bridge’s steel elements from deterioration.
“Then, the bridge’s travel surface was replaced in 2018 with a water-resistant asphalt, which provides a smoother ride for drivers while protecting the steel grid deck below,” explained Hannon.
The last full inspection was done in the fall of 2018, making the bridge due for another one this fall.
Why a month-long inspection?
Scheduling about a month to fully inspect the Norris Bridge is consistent with what’s been done in past years, according to Hannon. “And the primary reason that much time is taken is due to design, not condition of the bridge,” she explained.
The Norris Bridge is long—nearly two miles—and then it has those “fracture-critical” elements. Plus, VDOT scheduled the lane closures to avoid the weekday morning and evening rush hour travel periods.
The upcoming inspection will be done by the engineering firm Pennoni with oversight from VDOT’s structure and bridge engineers, whose responsibilities include reviewing and approving the inspection report before it’s finalized.
A third-party is being brought in because although VDOT has more than 100 staff members dedicated to bridge inspection statewide, it has more than 21,000 bridges and structures to inspect. “So, consultants are used to augment the bridge inspection program to help us keep a close eye on the condition and maintain the required inspection schedule,” said Hannon.
