The Heathsville Farmers Market on Saturday, July 16th will be alive with bagpipe music and folk dancing.
As part of the Kids Day theme at the market, the Kilmarnock District & Pipe Band will give a bagpipe concert at 10:30 am. The Berea Festival Dancers will give a dance performance at 11:30 am.
The Berea Festival Dancers are a youth dance group from Berea, Kentucky. They are touring Virginia during July, giving a number of dance performances across the state. The group does English country dances, Appalachian dances, and other American folk dance styles. The Heathsville Farmers Market was pleased to be chosen as one of their dance venues on this tour.
Other children’s activities include making a toy wooden boat with the Tavern Woodworkers Guild, weaving on a loom with the Tavern Spinners & Weavers Guild, making cards with the Tavern ‘Crafters’, blacksmithing in the Tavern Forge, quilting with the Tavern Quilt Guild, and taking part in an archeological dig.
Located on the grounds adjacent to Rice’s Hotel / Hughlett’s Tavern in Heathsville, the Heathsville Farmers Market runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and offers Northern Neck produce, fresh baked goods, eggs & meat, canned jams & pickles, locally-made handcrafts, and more. Over 50 vendors are expected to be in attendance. There are new vendors at every market.
Meanwhile, inside the historic Tavern itself, the “Heritage Arts Center” gift shoppe will be open for business. Shoppers will find artists working in their studios, and one-of-a-kind, locally-made artisan wares for sale. The Tavern Café will be serving light luncheon fare, all homemade by Tavern volunteers. Special on Market Day, the café makes sweet treats, warm from the oven. For “on-the-go” eating, visit the food concession stand in front of the “Tavern Meeting Building”.
Dating back to the 1700’s, historic Rice’s Hotel / Hughlett’s Tavern is home to four active artisan guilds, which will be onsite that day, demonstrating and selling their wares. Follow the smoke to the Forge to see the Blacksmiths at work. The Woodworkers have both a modern and a colonial era workshop in the Carriage House, which also houses a collection of antique carriages. The Quilt Guild has their studio on the first floor of the Tavern, and the Spinners and Weavers gather in their studio upstairs.
The Northumberland Library’s “Tech-Mobile” will also be on site and open for tours.
After shopping the market, nearby shops and historic sites invite the public to check out their establishments. Visit Ye Olde Book Shoppe, a used book store run by volunteers of the Northumberland Public Library. Browse the classy church thrift shop run by St. Stephen’s Episcopal. Check out Kathy’s Korner for unique treasures for the home. You can also pick up a Historic Heathsville Walking Map, and wander past homes and buildings from every century since the 1700’s.
