Last March, as libraries across Virginia closed their doors, Northumberland Public Library stayed open providing curbside service. Staff worked inside to meet patron’s needs outside while conducting a long-overdue rejuvenation of the library collection. Northumberland was only one of seven libraries in the entire state to stay open.
“There are still libraries that are closed,” said Library Director Jane Blue. “In May, we began allowing a limited number of patrons in for 30 minutes by appointment and then opened fully on June 15. Anything we are told by the state to do, we do. Now, we are open following state guidelines.”
And while the number of patrons coming to the library has gone down this year because of the pandemic, Blue said the number of items borrowed by patrons has gone up from 39,000 items to 45,000.
“People were stuck at home and they were doing a lot of reading, so we were delivering items to their trunk or they were doing e-books,” she said. “And the website has had well over one million hits, including those participating in the Summer Reading Program and story times that went virtual.
“We modified the way we do things to continue to reach people,” she said. “We continued to pay for programs that we normally have in person, to have them virtually because we wanted people to still have access.”
Still, like many community businesses, the pandemic took a toll on the library’s already struggling bottom line, specifically operating expenses.
“The reason we conduct the appeal every year is because the money we get from the state and county does not cover our total operating expenses,” she explained. “The only way we can make our budget is to make our annual appeal.”
Unfortunately, the county had to decrease its annual contribution, citing its own financial worries due to the pandemic, said Blue.
The library has secured pandemic-related grants and a small business loan. Blue said she’s been waiting to hear on an application to have the loan forgiven because of the pandemic, but each time the bank is ready to send the application, the federal government and Congress disagree on a Coronavirus Relief Bill.
The library’s most generous donor, who prefers to stay in the background, also kicked in to help replace furniture, carpets and stacks.
Another challenge waiting in the wings – the beloved big blue Mobile Library/Tech Mobile that has provided internet access among other valued library services to the community at-large.
“Big Blue, has been up on blocks for major repair,” said Blue. “Some of the parts, I can’t find anymore because it’s so old.”
And while the list of wishes is long for the small community library, “this year wishes are being replaced by need,” she said. As such, the library is welcoming all donations, from pocket change to checks. For more information on the library and to make a donation you can contact Jane Blue at 804-580-5051 or make a check payable to Northumberland Public Library and mail it to: 7204 Northumberland Hwy., Heathsville, VA 22473
