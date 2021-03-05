With Currioman Landing finished and in working order, another problem area has cropped up that Westmoreland County’s Board of Supervisors intends to deal with. This time, the focus was on a dredging job over in Cabin Point to widen an inlet channel that would allow access to Machadoc Creek and the Potomac River.
In January and February of last year, Resource International had been sent several RFPs (request for proposals) to evaluate the conditions and come up with some erosion-control solutions for Cabin Point Beach. After this, Resource would conduct a survey of the area to see whether the area needed dredging operations. Ultimately, they will also handle the bidding.
However, at this month’s meeting, a snag had been hit, which County Administrator Norm Risavi went into detail on at the meeting. According to Risavi, the projects had to be broken into two subsequent jobs. The reason for this was the $550,000 loan from the Virginia Resource Authority for doing the shoreline work on Cabin Point Beach.
“They called and asked when we would initiate the design of this living shoreline,” Risavi explained. “Resource International revised their proposal, and we broke down the dredging, as it’s not eligible under this program.”
To remedy this, Risavi is looking, with the aid of the Northern Neck Planning District Commission, at a program for dredging from the Port Authority, as well as working with Bay Shore Designs to develop things.
In order to get the ball rolling however, Risavi needed the board’s approval to enter into a $60,700 contract with Resource International, which would allow them to prepare a bid that would satisfy the VMRC, Army Corps of Engineers, and various other regulatory agencies. With the approval of the board granted unanimously, Risavi is able to enter the next phase of the plan, which will bring Cabin Point one step closer to having the inlet widened.
