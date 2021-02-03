“Masks don’t filter out a virus. They’re not stopping the spread of COVID-19, and the virus isn’t that deadly to begin with,” declared Dr. Robert Westbrook, Lancaster County Supervisor for District 5.
Therefore, he called on fellow board members to support a letter or resolution pushing the Virginia Department of Health to tell the truth and advise the governor that mask mandates are “draconian” and useless. And he wanted the board to try to get surrounding counties to do the same thing.
Westbrooks’s case against masks
Outlining his case, Westbrook noted that he sent the other supervisors a booklet written by Alex Berenson, which provides “study after study after study” proving that a mask doesn’t offer protection from contracting or spreading the Coronavirus.
This “will filter out globs of material that a virus might be attached to, but it won’t filter out an individual virus particle,” Westbrook said, holding up a disposable blue and white mask.
The only mask that comes close to filtering out the virus is an N95. And that’s not a mask. That’s classified as a respirator and still needs to be fit to your face to work.” he added.
Westbrook noted that he also shared a report from the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons with “many studies that show the conclusions [that masks don’t work] are correct.”
He said he was growing increasingly concerned about government masking mandates, including a Virginia order that allows law enforcement to give violators a summons to come to court and allows a civil penalty up to $500.
“Why should the government have to coerce us into wearing something that doesn’t work…especially when you have a death rate that’s hardly even there?” Westbrook asked.
“The public is flooded with information about positive cases, when in fact if you look at the VDH daily snapshot and do the math dividing the deaths by cases, you’ll get a survival rate of over 98 percent. So everybody who’s testing positive means little. What matters is what happens to them,” he said.
“Just because they want to cook the books doesn’t mean we can’t look into it for ourselves…Why don’t we insist the Department of Health tell us the truth? And why don’t we request that the Department of Health advise the governor that these draconian measures aren’t necessary?”
If we just passively accept this and ignore the science, we’re allowing this to happen to us,” he added.
No support
“Count me out,” District 4 Supervisor William Lee said.
He made clear he wasn’t going to discuss or debate the issue because we’re 10 months into the pandemic, and he is past discussions about masks.
“You can believe what you want to believe but I know people who died from this virus. And I’m not going to sign on to any resolution or any letter about masks and send it to the health department, state commission on health or anywhere else. We should be concentrating on the vaccine now and doing everything in our power to make sure that the vaccine gets out and is distributed to our citizens equally and fairly,” Lee said.
“We need to know the difference between research and science,” said Jason Bellows, Supervisor for District 3.
He explained that as a teacher, he’s well acquainted with research, knows how it can be “cherry-picked” to support a particular point and the information Westbrook shared fit that bill.
Some points in the material seemed valid, Bellows said, but a deeper look revealed that the points and quotes were taken out of context. And that led him to dig into Berenson’s background.
When Bellows began to outline his findings about the author, Westbrook erupted, interrupting him. But Board Chairman Ernest Palin ordered that Bellows be allowed to finish.
Bellows noted that Berenson is a former New York Times reporter and thriller writer. The booklet Westbrook shared had sparked controversy in the scientific community for its “sensationalistic and misleading content.” That feedback included a group whose work was cited in the book.
Further, Berenson wrote the book Tell Your Children the Truth About Marijuana. Bellows said many scientists disagreed with it and concluded the author was “drawing inappropriate conclusions” and “cherry-picking data.”
“In my opinion this person has no credibility whatsoever to opine on this subject,” Bellows concluded.
“As a member and leader, I’m going to back the health officials of the Commonwealth… To undermine our government institutions is detrimental and that’s where we are now. That’s why we have what happened at the Capitol [on January 6.]”
District 1 Supervisor Jack Larson said he found the content Westbrook provided “very compelling.”
“But I’m not going to quit wearing a mask because I don’t want to get COVID and think that perhaps had I worn that mask I might not get it. So, I don’t want to get into the mask aspect,” said Larson.
However, he noted it’s “very troubling” that masking violations can be a misdemeanor because that’s “draconian.” He’s also bothered that the burden of enforcement falls on localities, and warned it could “immediately clog the courts.”
Palin told Westbrook since his sentiments were not representative of the board, he could get county letterhead and write to state officials as a sole supervisor.
Westbrook said he was disappointed but not surprised by the lack of support. But before ending the conversation he wanted to leave his fellow board members with a few thoughts.
One was that the only reason COVID-19 is considered a pandemic is because the World Health Organization changed the definition of a pandemic in 1990. “This COVID-19 wouldn’t stand up for a second under the old definition because we haven’t had the deaths.”
“If you’re old enough and had pre-existing conditions, this might be what kicks you over the edge. This just shortens your life by that much. But we know children aren’t affected and people of child-bearing age without any other complications who get it will get over it,” he said.
Commented
