The Lancaster Virginia Historical Society recently announced that its Capital Campaign for a new History and Genealogy Library is a step closer to reaching its goal, thanks to grants from the Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation totaling $10,000 in 2018 and 2019. “These generous gifts,” said LVHS President Dr. Frank Kober, “reflect Dominion Energy’s commitment to cultural enrichment and education, which are also the hallmarks of our organization.” Anita Powell, External Affairs Representative for Dominion Energy added, “The Lancaster Virginia Historical Society and its Library provide a unique and important resource to our community. We are honored to be able to support their work to preserve and share the area’s rich local history.”
The new LVHS Library will replace a smaller, outdated facility. Along with improved reading rooms for public research, the building will include a multimedia area with a listening station for oral history recordings and a digitizing scanner for converting old records from microfilm. According to Kober, the Library’s research materials extend from 1651 and cover local history and family genealogies, including records of free and enslaved African Americans and their descendants.
The Lancaster Virginia Historical Society is currently open limited hours by appointment. For more information or to search the Library catalog, visit LancasterVaHistory.org.
