As flowers spring up in the town of Colonial Beach so does the development plan in which Dodson Development group will join the growth. Starting soon the building of the first-phase of the 27 million dollar plan is set to begin.
Phase one begins on the former school property, that was known as the old high school. The property that most recently housed elementary students, will be the address of 14 townhomes expected to be complete in 2021, with 21 more to follow in 2022. The property adjoins the Town Hall and will be called School Hill to remember the former usage.
Three and four-bedroom townhomes with prices starting in the mid-$300,000 will also have a pool, rooftop decks and other amenities.
Duke Dodson plans on owning one of the first town homes along with his family. Growing up in Virginia, Dodson and his father spent time in the Northern Neck including Colonial Beach which helped draw his attention when he saw the town advertising the property for sale.
Phase two is the updating of three buildings on Hawthorn and Irving avenues. This includes the former Town Hall which was in a former bank building at the corner of the streets. The town moved to their current location due to mold and moisture issues in the former bank building.
The buildings are planned to be made into coworking spaces in hopes of drawing in people who work from home but would prefer an office setting. With COVID-19 sending many people home to work, the entitled CoBE work spaces are coming in at an important time.
Phase three of the plan includes a mixed use building of retail spaces and condominiums along the boardwalk in downtown Colonial Beach. From Hawthorn Avenue to the property owned by High Tides on the Potomac the building is anticipated to be three-stories high. Some town residents have asked if there will be conflict between the two businesses as High Tides hosts music on the weekend from spring to fall in their outdoor Black Pearl Tiki Bar. In fact, not all Colonial Beachers are happy about the sale of the properties or the planned buildings. Some have questioned how the changing of the town’s structure will affect the small town charm of Colonial Beach. These effects remain to be seen.
Dodson group plans on building the condos and townhomes to fit in with the Victorian era homes in the town and is hoping for tax reductions through the historic designation of some of the town that is in process.
The final phases, planned to be completed by 2024, will include a boutique hotel near the Riverboat on the Potomac property. Currently it is a metered parking lot that hosts tourists throughout the year.
The 2020 pandemic brought more people back to Colonial Beach as beaches were a prime tourist attraction. Along with that the sale of homes in town has gone through the roof with realtors even advertising on Facebook.
Colonial Beach is at the start of a huge change with the Dodson Development group’s plan and the pandemic sending people home to work.
